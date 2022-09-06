Janey Godley inundated with support amid latest cancer update

Janey Godley has taken to Twitter to share some celebratory news as she declared she’s remained cancer free in her latest check-up. The comedian, 61, was soon inundated with supportive comments as she celebrated the results of her latest scan.

In view of her 266,000 followers, the star shared her latest health update.

Janey wrote: “My latest scan came back 100% clear next one in 3 months – my heart is huge with happiness today – I know I will never be cured but I am still alive.”

Following the star’s happy news, her fans took to the post to celebrate.

@Jodjames replied: “Soooooooo happy for you Jayne,” alongside a kiss face.

