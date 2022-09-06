Justice system in UK is broken, say lawyers

Courts are grinding to a halt as barristers yesterday began an indefinite strike over pay. Kirsty Brimelow QC, chair of the Criminal Bar Association, said: “Criminal barristers have stopped soldiering on through downtrodden criminal courts.
“They have stopped watching vulnerable people bounced into trials in 2024 with hands clasped in prayer that there will be anyone left to prosecute and defend. This is not a ‘world-class justice system’ as set out as the vision of the Ministry of Justice.
“It is not even a functioning justice system.”
A plea hearing for a British man accused of spying for Russia from the British embassy in Berlin was among the first major cases to be put off due to the defence barristers’ strike.
David Smith, 58, who worked as a security guard, was due to enter pleas to nine charges under the Official Secrets Act dating back to May 2020 at the Old Bailey. Alistair Richardson attended for the prosecution but Smith’s barrister was absent so a solicitor represented him.
Mr Justice Wall said: “It limits the amount we can achieve but it was important to maintain this listing so the case can advance as much as possible, so we can keep the trial date in February.”
He set a new plea hearing for October 4 and added: “I understand why defence counsel are not in attendance – there is no guarantee that situation will have changed by that date.”
