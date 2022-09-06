Kate’s ‘opulent’ necklace worth £66.3m – unlike Meghan’s £6k jewels





Kate Middleton has worn the most expensive royal jewel, the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace. According to research by jewellerybox, the British Royal Family’s Nizam of Hyderabad necklace is worth a staggering £66.3million. Therefore, it is the most valuable piece of jewellery currently owned by any Royal Family.

Meghan Markle appeared at the Manchester One Young World Summit in Manchester on Monday, sporting two new pieces of jewellery. These included the Tabayer Oera 18K Fairmined Yellow Gold Loop Earrings, which retail for a whopping $3,300, or roughly £2,850. The Duchess of Sussex also opted for the Tabayer Oera 18K Fairmined Yellow Gold Loop Ring. This ring sells for an outstanding $3,800, or roughly £3,280. READ MORE: Prince Harry ‘can’t possibly start’ to heal rift with William

Together, these make £6,130, which is a feeble price compared to Kate’s Nizam of Hyderabad necklace. Charlotte White, the head of design at Europe’s largest online diamond jeweller 77 Diamonds, previously spoke to Express.co.uk about the necklace. She said: “Kate’s jewellery style choices are largely acknowledged to be impeccable and they have attracted legions of fans. “She has certainly donned some of the most prized, rare and valuable jewels in the world in her time,” the expert claimed. DON’T MISS:

The necklace is worth so much that experts from jewellerybox reckon it would take the average Londoner 1,718 years of working to be able to afford it. The brooches that came with the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace are known as the Queen’s Nizam of Hyderabad Rose brooches. According to fine jewellery and engagement ring experts at Steven Stone, these brooches are valued at a whopping £80,000.