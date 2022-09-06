Liz Truss confirms lifeline for Britons in energy bills crisis

Ms Truss today became the 56th leader to take on the role of Prime Minister, and the third woman. She was officially appointed by the Queen at Balmoral Castle, in a break from tradition.

While stopping short of the details of the action she will take, she has vowed to offer Britons a lifeline.

Ms Truss, however, has confirmed she will tackle the issue head-on today.

However, she has inherited a crippling cost of living crisis and concerns about soaring energy bills.

It is understood the new Prime Minister could borrow billions in the hopes of limiting the expected rise in energy bills.

A typical energy bill could be capped at approximately £2,500, but full details of the matter are expected on Thursday.

It is also not clear how long any Government support will last, or whether it will have to be repaid.

Labour continues to call for a windfall tax to support people during this difficult time.

Thangam Debbonaire, Shadow Leader of the House of Commons, told BBC News: “Did the country get lucky with what she said? I’m afraid, I don’t think so.

“There’s a lot to do. We’ve heard she’s going to do something about the energy bills crisis, but we need to know what.

“Millions of households are worrying about that right now. Labour already has a plan, and I hope Liz Truss is reading it.”