Manchester locals blast Sussexes after Meghan’s speech





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the One Young World summit in the UK’s second-largest city on Monday evening. Following the couple’s brief visit, Britons on the streets of Manchester shared their thoughts with Express.co.uk.

The summit is an annual event which brings together global young leaders to “harness their knowledge and skills”, with the aim of creating social change and developing more responsible future leaders. More than 2,000 pioneers, aged 18 to 30, from 202 countries are taking part in the event, which runs from September, 5 to September, 8. Meghan Markle, who is an ambassador for the organisation, was there to deliver a keynote speech on gender inequality at the event held in Bridgewater Hall. As well as the Duchess, Sir Bob Geldof and award-winning writer Lemn Sissay also delivered speeches during the opening ceremony on Monday night.

The following day, Manchester residents discussed their opinions with Express.co.uk about Meghan’s impassioned speech and the couple’s visit to the vibrant northern city. Michelle, a nurse from Didsbury, said she doesn’t “really care what [Harry and Meghan] have to say”. She believes the couple could be using their “platform” to help with other more pressing issues plaguing the country. “There’s more important things happening at the minute like the cost of living crisis – maybe they could use their platforms to help with that”, she added. READ MORE: Harry speaks in German at Invictus Games launch with Meghan

The event gained some criticism as the “young leaders” were made to fork out for the tickets and travel to the event – with tickets reportedly costing more than £1,000 per day to attend. Ben Goldsborough, a trainee solicitor from Chorlton, said the ticket price is “extortionate” and excludes people from “disadvantaged backgrounds”. He added: “As soon as you attach a price, especially one that expensive, then it does make it more based on your background and how privileged you are. “I understand these things do cost money but I think that’s quite extortionate”. But not all those asked felt the same way, as Eva Black, a 31-year-old architect from Ancoats, said the price of the ticket, though “quite expensive” is “good” if it’s “going towards charity”.

However, she added that there “will not be opinions and ideas from across the board if you exclude people that can’t afford to pay that price”. A total of 30 percent of young people are believed to have attended the summit on a scholarship. During her speech, Meghan told the crowd it was “very nice to be back in the UK” and told the delegates they “are the future” and “present”, and the people driving “positive and necessary change needed across the globe”. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a positive reception and huge cheers from the crowd of 2,000 people. But they also faced limited booing by protestors as they exited the car outside the venue, with one protestor reportedly holding a sign which said “Fake Royals” in capital letters.