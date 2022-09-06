Matt Lucas brutally slams Piers Morgan over his Harry and Meghan rants

Matt Lucas, 48, has hit out at Piers Morgan, 57, on Twitter following the TalkTV presenter’s furious tirades about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the UK after Megxit. The Little Britain star showed off his signature sense of humour, as he poked fun at Piers in view of his 1.2 million followers.
Risking a nasty tweet in response from the opinionated former Good Morning Britain star, Bake Off host Matt quipped: “Waiting for Piers Morgan to blame the energy crisis on Harry and Meghan.”
Fans were quick to weigh in on Matt’s joke in the comments section, with many defending the Duchess of Sussex.
@BalticSea257 wrote: “Piers is a good journalist but the way he keeps attacking meghan is awful.
“It’s obvious she has mental health issues and she is also a mother, why doesn’t he lay off?”
“’There are little girls that I meet and they’re just like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess’.”
Piers responded in view of his 7.9 million followers with a vomiting emoji.
The TV host has gone after the former actress on other occasions too, especially after the Duchess’ new podcast, Archetypes, was released.
It was met with one star reviews from The Times, which led to criticism from Piers.
Piers once again dubbed Meghan “Princess Pinocchio”, a nickname he coined, in response to Claudia Aoraha’s tweet about the podcast and the Duchess’ claims she is frowned upon due to being ambitious.
He said: “It’s not your ambition we dislike, Princess Pinocchio.
“It’s the vile way you trash the Royal Family whilst simultaneously exploiting your royal status for millions of dollars as with this podcast.”
Archetypes released its latest episode last week and is only available on Spotify.
