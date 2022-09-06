Mindy Kaling Shared A Video Of Her Son Waving At His Own Shadow, And This Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Mindy Kaling is the ultimate multi-hyphenate. She’s an actor, writer, producer, and director who’s won tons of awards throughout her career.
But one of her coolest jobs? Being a mom!
She rarely shares pics of her kids to protect their privacy, but she posted the sweetest video on Instagram to celebrate her son’s birthday.
“Happy 2nd birthday to my son Spencer, who is the human personification of a hug. I can’t describe the intense joy it is to be your mom,” she wrote in the caption.
“You remind this old cynical lady that the world is full of wonder, and fun can be found in the most mundane places.”
This little dude is literally waving hello to his own shadow! My heart!
Truly the most adorable thing I’ve seen in a long, long time.
Naturally, people in the comments gushed over the cuteness overload.
But my favorite comment came from artist Julia S. Powell, who compared Spencer to a golden retriever and said it’s the “highest compliment” one can give. Agreed!
Happy birthday, Spencer!!!
