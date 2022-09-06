Movies for Minis| Madagascar & Mask Making

Join us for a back to school screening of the 2005 hit film Madagascar! We will not only watch Central Park Zoo animals make their great escape, we will also help you make a mask of your favorite Madagascar movie character. Move it! Move it! 4 pampered animals from New York’s Central Park Zoo find themselves shipwrecked on the exotic island of Madagascar, and discover it really IS a jungle out there! Ben Stiller, Chris Rock, David Schwimmer and Jada Pinkett Smith lead an all-star cast of hilarious animals, including four mischievous penguins and legions of lemurs. Its a film that you’ll go wild for again and again! Join us for Madagascar Mask Making & Movie fun! You can choose to register for the 10am – 12:30pm session or the 1pm – 3:30pm session. In both sessions, we will host a mask-making workshop followed by the film screening. Event Timeline: 10am – 10:45am: First session mask-making activity inspired by the animals of Madagascar.

11am – 12:20pm: First session screening of Madagascar (2005, 80 mins.)

12:30pm – 1pm: Break. Reset for Session 2.

1pm – 1:45pm: Second session mask-making activity inspired by the animals of Madagascar.

2:00pm – 3:20pm: Second session screening of Madagascar (80 mins.)

$5.00 registration fee. Only one adult can register for your group. After entering 1 adult, use the drop-down menu to indicate the number of children and other adults that will be attending with you.

Tickets include:

All-day entrance to the museum (10am – 5pm)

The Madagascar Mask Making Activity Pack

Juice box & a bag of popcorn

Accessibility: Assistive listening devices are available and our auditorium wheelchair lift can accommodate manual and motorized wheelchairs (max. capacity 500 lbs). Please contact the Museum at 917.492.3333 or info@mcny.org with any questions.