NCIS Hawaii crossover: Tennant and Torres face death in premiere

In the most recent season, Torres has railed against his teammates and even threatened leaving the NCIS altogether, so coming face-to-face with deadly toxins could push him over the edge.

Plus, lead star Vanessa already has a successful TV career outside her NCIS duties, and could be looking for a way out after just a couple of seasons.

Thankfully, the NCIS drought is very nearly at an end, so fans won’t have long to wait before the outcome of the team’s battle against The Raven is revealed.

NCIS season 20 and NCIS Hawaii season 2 premiere Monday, September 19 on CBS in the USA. A UK release date is yet to be announced.