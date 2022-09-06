New coworking hub built around Web3 and the metaverse opens on Oxford Street

Workspace innovation specialist Huckletree is expanding its London presence with a new hub on Oxford Street themed around Web3 and the metaverse, the “first of its kind” in the UK.

This “milestone” will mark Huckletree’s fifth opening in the capital and grow its footprint to 175,000 sq ft. Jubilee House, comprising 22,000 sq ft, will be transformed into a new workspace concept, bringing together Web3, creatives and investors in one place.

This announcement also comes at a record time for Huckletree as the company announces its intention to double its footprint across the UK whilst recording occupancy rates at an all-time high of 94 percent at group level.

Huckletree has a track record of building communities and will look to mimic the successes of its existing themed co-working spaces, such as its VC hub in Soho and Govtech hub in Westminster.

The new office features spaces specifically designed and curated for businesses operating in the Web3 world, including an NFT Creator Gallery, VR/Gaming pods and decompression zones.

The hub is also said to support “new ways of flexible working” with a range of spaces designed for different modes of work as well as breakout areas for collaboration, socialising and wellbeing, including a rooftop open terrace.

As part of its commitment to the ecosystem, Huckletree has established an advisory council to oversee businesses moving into the space, with representatives across venture capital firms seeding European unicorns, Web3 entrepreneurs and the digital fashion space

Gabriela Hersham, co-founder and CEO at Huckletree, commented: “This latest opening for Huckletree not only marks a major milestone in our journey but also demonstrates our commitment to innovation and our ambition to back the most transformative emerging thinkers and players in the ecosystem.

“Web3 and the metaverse have the potential to transform every industry as we know it, and the community working behind the scenes, be they on the investment or business side, are in need of a space to call home that can also be a platform for funding, deal-flow, ideas, talent, and togetherness.

By Matthew Neville – Correspondent, Bdaily

