Categories
US

Newly opened Villanova middle school resembles Google headquarters


VILLANOVA, Pa. (CBS) – A big day for students in the Lower Merion School District. Not only are they kicking off a new school year, but some students will also start inside of the brand new Black Rock Middle School in Villanova.

Rain or shine, it’s the first day of school but one school is unique in more than one way. Middle school at Black Rock Middle School in Villanova starts at fifth grade, which is not typical. 

Students in other schools throughout the district will now go here to balance out enrollment.  

The new Black Rock Middle School is the 11th school to open in the Lower Merion School District. 

Last week, students from grades five through eight were given a tour.

“There are learning communities, a group of four homeroom teachers and about 80 to 90 students share a space,” principal Sarah Stout said. “That space has a common living room or a commons in the middle and off that area are four distinct classrooms that serve a different function.

Principal Stout says the school’s layout and design is similar to Google headquarters with an emphasis on collaboration. Here, there aren’t as many cubbies or traditional classrooms.  

“The design of this school really links together educational pedagogy with the idea of structural space,” Stout said. “Students learn best when they are highly engaged, and students are engaged when learning is meaningful, authentic, real-world related and they are applying their knowledge.”

Tuesday, the fifth- and sixth-graders will report to class, and Wednesday, seventh- and eighth-graders will arrive.

Wakisha Bailey


Wakisha-Bailey-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Wakisha Bailey joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in July 2021.



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.