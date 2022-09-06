Next James Bond: Idris Elba is 50 today and riding high on Bond hopes





Now that Daniel Craig is absolutely, definitely gone (there really is no way back from a direct missile strike) all eyes are looking to what and who comes next. Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson confirmed they would only start the process after No Time To Die had finished its run – which means, at last, there is no time to waste any more. Elba has been a frontrunner since way back in 2015, when Craig ‘threatened’ to leave after Spectre. Fast-forward seven years and he is looking even more physically and professionally imposing than ever. The London star is perfect for the role – and the British public agree.

The latest reports out of Hollywood claim that the producers want “someone in his thirties.” And note the male qualifier – Broccoli has been very clear that the character will remain categorically male in the next incarnation. However, the producers have also stated that they want to take the character in a new direction. Elba fits that bill perfectly and the British public has been voting with their wallets. The London star is riding high with UK bookies who just released the latest odds in the race to replace Daniel Craig.

Henry Cavill remains the bookies’ and punters’ favourite right now on impressive 2/1 odds. The Superman and Witcher star came incredibly close the last time around, reaching the final two in the casting process alongside Craig himself. The actor was only 22 back in when Casino Royale was being cast. He also admitted later that he knew nothing about fitness at the time and was nowhere near the impressive superhero shape he is in today. Cavill later revealed director Martin Campbell advised him to get in shape: “It was his tough love way of saying, ‘Look, mate, you’re in a Bond screen test. Next time you come to a screen test, really focus hard on making sure you lean up if it’s for something like Bond.’ And I wasn’t by any means chubby, but I was probably overweight for taking my shirt off on camera.”

As for Elba, at almost 6’3 and still in commanding shape, the actor looks every inch the hardened secret agent. Answering the endless Bond speculation over the years he recently indicated he wanted to spend more time focussed on his music and DJ’ing. But then he immediately undermined that by starring roles in major projects like last year’s Suicide Squad reboot and Netflix Wild West drama The Harder They Fall. This year he has already starred in Thor: Love and Thunder, Beats and his latest release 3,000 Years of Longing. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the imminent release of the big screen spin-ff from his iconic Luther series. Make the man Bond already!