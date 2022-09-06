Norwegian Air August carryings more than double to two million

Norwegian carried 1,996,221 passengers in August, up from 790,220 a year ago, driven by demand during the final weeks of the summer. However, load factor was 85.5%, down nearly 10% from 94.5% in July which Norwegian last month hailed as its highest load factor “in many years”.

Nonetheless, Norwegian chief executive Geir Karlsen said the figures came as further signs of recovery, with “encouraging” autumn bookings and a return of business travellers.

Norwegian launched a new direct Trondheim-Manchester route in August, as well as a autumn and winter sale to mark its 20th anniversary.

The airline operated an average of 69 aircraft in August, down from an average of 70 in July, and completed 99.7% of scheduled flights – level with July.