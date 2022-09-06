Owner of Des Moines salt lounge shares benefits of salt therapy

A new health and wellness facility in Des Moines specializes in holistic healing.According to Inner Space owner Brandy Gilmartin, just 40 minutes in the salt lounge is all it takes to feel some respiratory relief.”This is 40 minutes I normally wouldn’t take that I get to block out the noise of the world and I can go back into the world. So there’s physical benefits as well as emotional and mental benefits,” Gilmartin said.Salt therapy is also known as “halotherapy.” According to WebMD, it is a holistic treatment in which someone breathes air with salt particles. Salt therapy has multiple purported health benefits, including reducing inflammation and helping with breathing problems. “That salt is going to come in through your respiratory system. It’s going to reduce inflammation,” Gilmartin said.Gilmartin claims the salt lounge can be helpful to those who have lingering COVID-19 complications. She also claims that the salt lounge can help reducing symptoms of allergies. “Farming season is coming up, so that’s going to kick up a bunch of stuff that can irritate us. And what that does is it gets in there and gets those allergens out,” Gilmartin said. Gilmartin says to wait a few days after your session to see the benefits. She said there is no such thing as going to the salt lounge too much, but you can expect to cough afterwards.”You might experience some coughing, some post nasal drip, runny nose within the first 48 hours afterwards and that’s completely normal,” Gilmartin said.

