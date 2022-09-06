PIP update issued to those transferring to Adult Disability Payment

Adult Disability Payment is a new health benefit which is replacing the Personal Independence Payment (PIP) for people living in Scotland. The devolved benefit is very similar to PIP and will provide financial support to people aged between 16 years and state pension age, who are disabled, have a long-term health condition or have a terminal illness. From the end of August, the new benefit was rolled out to all new claimants across Scotland and original PIP claimants are to be slowly transferred over.
Social Security Scotland reports that more than 313,620 existing awards are to be transferred automatically to the new payment over the course of the next few years.
According to the guidance on the transfer process, existing claimants in Scotland cannot ask to be moved on to Adult Disability Payment until their case has been selected.
However, there are three situations which would trigger a “natural transfer” to the new benefit.
These include if a person has reported a relevant change of circumstances to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) that would require a face-to-face assessment after August 29.
READ MORE: 70 percent of free ATMs could start charging ‘very worrying’
Another instance includes if a fixed-award term, where the end date falls after August 29, has not already started the process of making an advance claim for PIP.
The third situation is if a claimant’s scheduled review with DWP is due to begin after August 29, if the process for reviewing the case has not already started.
In a recent update to the guidance, Social Security Scotland said: “If the award was transferred because the PIP or DLA award was due to be reviewed or because the person reported a change, we will review the Adult Disability Payment award soon after the client’s transfer is completed.”
In March of this year, the Scottish Government opened up the benefits to new claimants in certain areas.
DON’T MISS
These areas included Dundee, Perth and Kinross and the Western Isles.
The next stage of the phased rollout was in July for people in Fife, Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Moray, North Ayrshire, East Ayrshire and South Ayrshire.
Scots who are already claiming PIP or the Disability Living Allowance (DLA) from the DWP don’t need to do anything to transfer.
Once the transfer is complete, the payment will stop being delivered by the DWP and will transfer and be delivered by Social Security Scotland.
READ MORE: State pensioners with one of 56 health conditions could claim £4428
This is set to be done in stages and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
Social Security Scotland stated that it would take around three months to transfer someone’s award from the DWP to the new devolved welfare system.
Social Security Scotland reiterates to Scots claiming do not need to make a new application for the Adult Disability Payment for the transfer to take place.
Instead, the DWP will pass the information used to make the PIP award to them.
Social Security Scotland explained that this information will form “the basis for the individual’s Adult Disability Payment determination.”
The Scottish department has assured PIP claimants that the move intends to be a “safe and secure transfer process”.
Just like PIP, the Adult Disability Payment is made up of two parts which include the daily living component and the mobility component.
These are paid at two different rates every week depending on a person’s circumstances.
The standard rate for daily living sits at £61.85, and the standard rate for mobility is £24.45.
The enhanced rates sit at £92.40 and £64.50 respectively.
Source link