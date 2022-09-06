Queen dons tartan ensemble to greet Liz Truss at Balmoral

This includes having someone to wear in Her Majesty’s shoes.

The Queen was seen carrying her Launer handbag for Tuesday’s important meeting.

She owns over 200 bags from Launer, of which three seem to be her avowed favourites: the black leather Royale, the black patent Traviata, and a third custom handbag.

The Royal Family’s history with Launer dates to the 1950s, when the Queen Mother first purchased one.