Queen’s mobility issues ‘increasing’ as Her Majesty appoints Truss PM

Queen Elizabeth’s mobility issues are becoming increasingly recurrent, Daily Mirror’s Royal Editor Russell Myers said. Her Majesty has missed several royal events where she typically appears and has decided to skip them this year due to “mobility” issues. The Queen has not been seen since July 21 and will reportedly not see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle while they are in the country to attend charity events.

When asked how the Queen is feeling about Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit, Mr Myers told Sky News Australia: “Well, again the Queen is 96.

“And she’s on her summer holiday at the moment.

“And you know, everyone would wish her well.

“She’s got a bit her feet up, a bit of rest and recuperation after a packed summer.”