Russia caught off guard as Ukraine launches surprise offence

Ukrainian troops may have even secured key bridges to allow them to reinforce the city, a Russian war blog said. It comes after President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Ukrainians had successfully used Western-supplied artillery to destroy a Russian ammunition warehouse storing missiles used to target Kharkiv.

S-300 missiles were destroyed in the strike.

Another pro-Russian Telegram channel claimed there was “no panic” amid increasing rumours of a major offensive near Kharviv, adding that reserves were being sent to the town. It said there was no “deep breakthrough.”

It comes as a close aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country’s attempts to regain territory had spread beyond Kherson in the south and military chiefs were now engaging in counter-attacks across the country.

The Institute for War said Ukraine’s counteroffensive is ‘tangibly degrading’ Russian capabilities in the south.

The US think-tank added: “Ukrainian forces intend to slowly chip away at both Russian tactical and operational level capabilities in Kherson Oblast, and in doing so will likely have significant impacts on the administrative and bureaucratic capabilities of occupation officials,”