Russia doubles down on energy supply warnings; Ukraine’s president vows response to attack on hometown

A top Gazprom official has said that natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline will not resume until Siemens Energy repairs faulty equipment.

When asked when supplies might resume, Gazprom’s deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov told Reuters on Tuesday that “you should ask Siemens. They have to repair equipment first,” he told Reuters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.

Gazprom halted all flows through the pipeline on Friday after it said it had detected an oil leak in a turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station and said it would cut off supplies until the issue was fixed.