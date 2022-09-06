‘Send to Queen’s Snapchat’ Corrie star reacts to Liz Truss’ royal rant

“We asked them they’re opinion of the Monarch, do you know what they said? They said: ‘Abolish them. We’ve had enough.'”

Ms Truss has spoken in recent weeks about her previous allegiance to the Lib Dems and the republican views she held in her younger days.

Asked by reporters in July about when she changed her views on the monarchy, Ms Truss said: “Almost immediately after I’d made that speech.

“I was a teenager at the time and I do believe that people who never change their mind on anything and think the same at 16 as they do at 46 are, well, first of all they’re not normal people like I am, and secondly, you know, I’ve got the ability to learn from mistakes I’ve made, things that I’ve done that are wrong and move on.”

She is now the leader of the Conservative Party, and the former Foreign Secretary now describes herself as a supporter of the Royal Family.