State pension triple lock ‘strain on public purse’

The state pension triple lock mechanism dates back to 2010 when it was introduced by the then-coalition government. It was decided pensioners’ incomes needed to be protected in real terms, and the policy was widely welcomed.

In its current iteration, it sees state pension payments increase each year by whichever is the highest of 2.5 percent, inflation or average earnings.

However, the temporary suspension of the triple lock in favour of a double lock this year has once again sparked questions about the policy’s longevity.

New research has shown a stark generational divide when it comes to opinions on the triple lock.

More than half of adults believe the triple lock should stay, but support significantly increases to 78 percent amongst over 55s, according to a Canada Life study.

