Strictly Come Dancing’s celeb contestants attend first rehearsals

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 stars were snapped leaving their London hotels to go to the first major rehearsal for the launch show.

There was an atmosphere of feverish anticipation as stars such as Will Mellor, Helen Skelton, Fleur East and Kaye Adams headed out of the Doubletree by Hilton’s London Elstree branch.

The stars were dressed down in the likes of jeans, leggings and trainers, and some were in extremely high spirits.

Fleur East and Helen Skelton were grinning happily as they left the hotel arm in arm, ready to embark on their dance journey.

Will Mellor looked a little more serious as he faced the cameras, having previously admitted that the show took him “out of my comfort zone”.

However, it seems that all the stars are up for the challenge as they begin to hone their physical fitness.