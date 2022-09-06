Top Web3 podcasts developers should bookmark today

Podcasts are one of the most popular content forms, especially if you want to learn about topics from experts. It should be your go-to content channel for every subject you want to know about. Web3 is one domain that has garnered a lot of interest in the technology world recently, and rightly so. From Siri to Facebook, many of the applications we consider dear are enabled by Web 3.0. Even the all-exciting metaverse is a system that is built atop Web 3.0.

The difference between an average developer and a highly-skilled one is their knowledge. To be a successful developer, you need to listen to the experiences of mavens in your field, understand how they react in the face of challenges, and implement their Web3 ideas. Listening to podcasts where successful Web3 developers participate and share their experiences is a great way to become good at it.

There are hundreds of podcasts on Web3 to choose from, and it can be overwhelming to choose. Worry not, in this article, we will look at some of the top Web3 podcasts with no-nonsense information.

Top Web3 podcasts developers should follow:

1. Web3 Warriors

This podcast on Web3 is perfect for someone who wants to learn about the subject from emerging and expert creators on Web3, especially if you are into gaming content in blockchain-based Web3. Hosted by DA Koroma, it offers insights on metaverse, NFTs, and the world of cryptocurrency. They host live streams on Twitch at 12 PM EST every Saturday.

2. Web3 Talks:

Podcast host Maciej Budkowski focuses on the first-hand experience of techies building Web3 projects. Their Web3 journey is shared in detail. The founders discuss technology, business models, community building, and user acquisition strategies. The Web3 Talks podcast is great for those curious about the Web3 space. They cover venture capitalists who work in the Web3 space. Web3 Talks also has a highly-engaging Discord server.

3. Welcome to the Metaverse:

It breaks down complex subjects surrounding NFTs, blockchain, metaverse, and crypto, with its podcast. Started in April 2021, the podcast seems to have covered a lot of exciting topics related to the metaverse. Hosted by Luke Franks, it is one of the best places to learn about the metaverse through interviews with industry leaders and experts in the space. They cover key highlights of their podcasts in 20 minutes or less in a weekly digest.

4. Web3 Breakdowns:

The podcast has a series of conversations that talk about innovation on the decentralized internet. Most of the podcasts on this channel are of 50+ minutes. If you are looking for a detailed understanding of each Web3 topic, including crypto taxes, mining, Ethereum Name Service (ENS), and digital assets, then Web3 Breakdowns is a podcast you should subscribe to.

5. Fintech and Web3 Founders:

Hosted by Ronit Ghose and Gaurav Dhar, the podcast was created by the Centre for Finance, Technology, and Entrepreneurship (CFTE). They call themselves the world’s first fintech online learning platform. The podcast features founders and C-suite executives of fast-developing Fintech and Blockchain companies. They also have blog posts, newsletters, and courses, to help you understand how it works. You will find discussions surrounding NFTs, cryptocurrencies, metaverse, and fintech.

6. Web3 Frontier:

Hosted by Igor Yuzo, the podcast focuses on innovators in the Web3 space. Each podcast is detailed and is at least 45+ minutes each. It provides digestible content by world-class Web3 experts.

7. Hustle and Flowchart- Web3 and The Creator Economy:

This podcast discusses marketing, business, the creator economy, Web3, NFTs, and their connection. According to the hosts, Matt Wolfe and Joe Fier, this podcast aims to improve entrepreneurs’ lives by showing them what the future entails and how they can position themselves better. With a rating of 4.8 on Apple Podcasts for 153 ratings, it is one of the best podcasts in the Web3 space. The average length of the podcast is 30 minutes.

8. Web3 with a16z:

The show is for anyone who wants to understand web3, blockchain, and crypto on a deeper level. It’s about how innovators and creators, no matter who they are, artists, developers, companies, coders, or community, have the ability to read (web1)+ write (web2) and also own (web3) and build using pieces of the internet. Top scientists and creators in the web3 space are regulars in this podcast. They talk about the latest trends and share research for significant insights. The show is hosted by Sonal Choksi and is an excellent addition to your Web3 podcast list.

With several podcast resources on Web3 available, it can be challenging to know where to spend your time. With Web3 all set to revolutionise the world of business and our digital lives, staying on top of the latest updates is a given, especially if you are a developer. Our list comprises podcasts that go beyond plain discussions. The tech world is looking to hear more about the latest happenings in the metaverse and its latest developments. Check out these podcasts if you don’t want to miss out on everything regarding Web3 and the metaverse.