U.S. Treasury yields rise as investors await economic data, auctions

U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Tuesday as investors awaited a fresh batch of economic data and Treasury auctions following Monday’s Labor Day recess.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose over 7 basis points to 3.269% at around 3:30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 6 basis points to 3.4083%.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury note jumped nearly 7 basis points to trade at 3.4679%. The short-term note climbed to 3.55% last week, notching its highest level since 2007. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.