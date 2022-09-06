UK construction falls in August as high prices weigh on demand

UK construction activity contracted for the second consecutive month in August as high prices hit demand for housing, commercial building and civil engineering.

The S&P Global/Cips UK construction purchasing managers’ index — which measures month-on-month changes in activity in the sector — was at 49.2 in August, marginally above the 48.9 in July, but below the 50 threshold that indicates contraction.

John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply, which conducts the survey, said the UK construction sector was “poised for contraction once again as rising prices for raw materials worldwide filtered into UK supply chains”.

On Monday, the corresponding PMI index for manufacturing and services showed that activity in the rest of the economy had contracted for the first time since January 2021, in a sign the UK economy is on the brink of recession.

The construction sector has been supported during the pandemic by strong housing demand. But inflation at a 40-year high “is seeing housing and commercial building stagnate, with civil engineering activity dropping significantly”, added Glen.

Construction specialists called on incoming prime minister Liz Truss to step up support.

Joe Sullivan, partner at the accounting association MHA, said: “The number one priority must be to guard against soaring energy costs causing a rash of business failures.”

Max Jones, director at Lloyds Bank’s infrastructure and construction team, said the government should refocus on infrastructure and net zero targets as “this will give construction firms confidence to invest in their businesses and workforces”.

The survey’s forward-looking indicators pointed to an intensifying downturn in the months ahead. Growth in new orders was the slowest since June 2020, with some builders indicating that customers were holding back on committing to new purchases amid cost pressures.

Concerns about wider economic prospects led to a fall in business confidence and slower job creation.

Civil engineering posted the sharpest decline in activity, which possibly reflected new projects being pushed back until the end of the Tory leadership race this week, said Gabriella Dickens, an economist at the consultancy Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Commercial activity also declined, ending a period of growth stretching back for a year and a half, while housing stagnated.

Dickens added that she expected the housing downturn to continue, doubting whether “housing activity will be able to weather the staggering jump in mortgage rates in the coming months, as buyer demand continues to cool”.

Builders also scaled back their input buying for the first time since the onset of Covid-19, leading delivery times and input price growth to increase at a slower pace than in previous months.

“Lower demand is leading to fewer purchases, downward pressure on input costs and more responsive supply chains,” said Glen.