Uncover the Secrets of the Druid King in The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths – Xbox Wire

Explore two new dungeons and continue your Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths dungeon DLC.
Available via ESO Plus membership or for purchase from the in-game Crown Store, the Lost Depths DLC is now live on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Featuring two exciting new dungeons, Graven Deep and Earthen Root Enclave, Lost Depths will challenge you and your party while telling all-new stories that expand upon the lore of the Systres Archipelago and the Bretons.
Graven Deep
Shipwreck upon an uncharted island and explore a vast underwater Dwaven complex as you battle your way past vicious native monsters and the restless undead. Uncover the origins of the terrible storms that surround this perilous region of sea and investigate the lost lore of the Druid King and his legendary journey to the Systres Archipelago.
Earthen Root Enclave
Formerly a haven for all the druids of the Systres, Earthen Root Enclave has come under attack by the vicious Firesong Circle, and Druid Laurel needs your help repelling the invaders before they can seize one of the enclave’s most revered relics. Deal with the Firesong’s fanatical druids, corrupted beasts, and tortured spirits standing in your way and purge this once-sacred sanctuary.
Secrets of the Systres
Both of these four-player PvE dungeons will confront your party with new mysteries to uncover and challenging bosses to overcome as you experience two new stories that set up the future events of the Legacy of the Bretons year-long saga. Don’t worry, both Graven Deep and Earthen Root Enclave also have their fair share of rewards, too, including powerful new item sets and unique collectibles you can’t get anywhere else, such as the colorful Mulberry Hermit Crab pet!
With new dungeons to explore, stories to experience, and unique rewards to earn, The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths DLC is now live on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles—good luck!
The Elder Scrolls® Online
Bethesda Softworks
☆☆☆☆☆
834
★★★★★
$19.99
$15.99
Xbox One X Enhanced
Xbox Game Pass
Includes The Elder Scrolls Online base game and the Morrowind Chapter. Join over 18 million players in the award-winning online multiplayer RPG and experience an ever-expanding story in a persistent Elder Scrolls world.
• ESO COMES TO Xbox Series X|S – Experience the award-winning RPG like never before with game-changing features/enhancements such as 60-fps performance mode, advanced lighting and shadows, improved reflections, shorter loading times and more!
• BEGIN YOUR ADVENTURE – Discover Tamriel’s Second Era and enjoy all the epic quests, memorable characters, and dangerous enemies you expect in an Elder Scrolls game.
• PLAY YOUR WAY – Battle, craft, steal, siege, or explore. Combine different types of weapons, armor, and abilities to create your own style of play.
• TELL YOUR OWN STORY – Experience any story in any part of the world, in whichever order you choose – alone or with friends.
• INCLUDES THE MORROWIND CHAPTER – Journey to the iconic island of Vvardenfell and stop a meteor from crashing into Vivec City
