Uncover the Secrets of the Druid King in The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths – Xbox Wire

Explore two new dungeons and continue your Legacy of the Bretons year-long adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths dungeon DLC.

Available via ESO Plus membership or for purchase from the in-game Crown Store, the Lost Depths DLC is now live on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles. Featuring two exciting new dungeons, Graven Deep and Earthen Root Enclave, Lost Depths will challenge you and your party while telling all-new stories that expand upon the lore of the Systres Archipelago and the Bretons.

Graven Deep

Shipwreck upon an uncharted island and explore a vast underwater Dwaven complex as you battle your way past vicious native monsters and the restless undead. Uncover the origins of the terrible storms that surround this perilous region of sea and investigate the lost lore of the Druid King and his legendary journey to the Systres Archipelago.

Earthen Root Enclave

Formerly a haven for all the druids of the Systres, Earthen Root Enclave has come under attack by the vicious Firesong Circle, and Druid Laurel needs your help repelling the invaders before they can seize one of the enclave’s most revered relics. Deal with the Firesong’s fanatical druids, corrupted beasts, and tortured spirits standing in your way and purge this once-sacred sanctuary.

Secrets of the Systres

Both of these four-player PvE dungeons will confront your party with new mysteries to uncover and challenging bosses to overcome as you experience two new stories that set up the future events of the Legacy of the Bretons year-long saga. Don’t worry, both Graven Deep and Earthen Root Enclave also have their fair share of rewards, too, including powerful new item sets and unique collectibles you can’t get anywhere else, such as the colorful Mulberry Hermit Crab pet!

With new dungeons to explore, stories to experience, and unique rewards to earn, The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths DLC is now live on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S consoles—good luck!