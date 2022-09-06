‘Who cares?’ Meghan Markle’s new podcast slammed by TalkTV host

Meghan Markle invited Mindy Kaling onto her third podcast, Archetypes for Spotify and opened up on feeling like an “ugly duckling” when the actress and comedian asked the Duchess about her childhood. TalkTV panellists Esther Krakue and Nicola Thorp clashed over the podcast as the former blasted Meghan for her latest revelation.

Esther began: “Oh no she wasn’t the pretty one, she was the ugly duckling, she was the smart one.

“Look I love Mindy Kaling so I love the fact that she got her on her show because I’m a huge fan.

“And the difference between Mindy and Meghan is she’s just so disingenuous.

“Who felt beautiful as a teenager? This is not news.”

