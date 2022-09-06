Categories
YouTube TV adds 5.1 audio for Apple TV hardware | AppleInsider



In a Tuesday update, Google’s YouTube TV app has added 5.1 audio to not just the Apple TV, but also Fire TV hardware.

The video streaming service announced the upgrade simply, in a Tweet. The 5.1 support extends to “compatible YouTube TV content,” adding that is is on live, DVR, and video on-demand content.

Many smart televisions, including Vizio, LG, and Samsung screens have had the capability since launch. Streaming hardware like Google TV, and Android TV hardware was added in June 2022.

Of course, the content must be mixed for 5.1 audio. A compatible stereo system must be connected as well.





