YouTube TV adds 5.1 audio for Apple TV hardware | AppleInsider

In a Tuesday update, Google’s YouTube TV app has added 5.1 audio to not just the Apple TV, but also Fire TV hardware.

The video streaming service announced the upgrade simply, in a Tweet. The 5.1 support extends to “compatible YouTube TV content,” adding that is is on live, DVR, and video on-demand content.

Many smart televisions, including Vizio, LG, and Samsung screens have had the capability since launch. Streaming hardware like Google TV, and Android TV hardware was added in June 2022.

5.1 Audio Update! We now support 5.1 audio on Apple TV & Fire TV devices for compatible YouTube TV content (live, DVR, & video on-demand). If you’re a game console user, we’re working on getting this available to you as soon as possible, and will share live updates here. pic.twitter.com/8Pmxrt1WqU — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) September 6, 2022