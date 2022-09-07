Ally McCoist rips into Rangers in furious rant after Ajax display

“That is a terrible goal to lose. Sometimes at a set play someone will get a run on you, they’ll get a flick and they’ll get a header, and they’ll beat you to the ball.

“That you can accept. But a free header like that, and it’s not the first time. And nobody on the post by the way.”

McCoist admitted Ajax’s second goal was lucky but could not accept James Tavernier’s role in Kudus’ strike. He continued: “Tavernier comes to Kudos. The finish is out of this world, I need to tell you that, that’s an arrow.

“But once the ball comes there, at the very least he should be made to go back towards his own goal. He should not be allowed to turn and get a run on you and have the physicality to get across you, because this is what can happen.

“When you play against top players in the Champions League, this is the best competition in the world, that’s what can happen. He is allowed to turn which he cannot afford to be.”

Borna Barisic thought he had pulled a goal back for Rangers in the 70th minute with a brilliant 20-yard strike but the goal was ruled out by VAR for offside against Ryan Kent.

Ex-Tottenham striker Steven Bergwijn piled more misery on the Scottish side as he completed the route with a fourth goal for Ajax 11 minutes from time.

