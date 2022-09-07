Categories
Celebrities

Amal Clooney dazzles in mint gown as she unveils incredible figure


Amal Clooney, 44, arrived alongside her husband George Clooney, 61, as the pair stunned fans at the Ticket To Paradise film premiere in London.

 Amal wore a mint green gown that tightly hugged her figure and was decorated with beads.

She supported her frame with a pair of sparkly high heels and accessorised her outfit with a gold clutch bag.

Her hair was styled in glamorous curls as she finished off the look with dangling diamond earrings.

Meanwhile, veteran Hollywood actor George was wearing a navy blue three-piece suit with an open-collar white shirt.

The pair were shortly joined by Julia Roberts in a stunning display of shots.



Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.