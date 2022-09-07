Best UGM 8 LMG Loadout in Call of Duty Warzone

The UGM 8 LMG was one of several new firearms added to Warzone back in Season 4, and it’s doing exceptionally well into Season 5. Unlike other LMGs, the UGM 8 is a different beast, providing suppression fire and high ammo capacity these guns are known for while providing a much higher range of mobility. With the best UGM 8 Warzone loadout down below, you’ll push the UGM 8’s strength even further.

Best UGM 8 Warzone Loadout

Image Source: Call of Duty Wiki

Muzzle : MX Silencer or Recoil Booster

: MX Silencer or Recoil Booster Barrel : Bernard XL214 736mm

: Bernard XL214 736mm Optic : G16 2.5x

: G16 2.5x Stock : Mercier WT Ancre

: Mercier WT Ancre Underbarrel : M1930 Strife Angled

: M1930 Strife Angled Magazine : 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box

: 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Hatched Grip

: Hatched Grip Perk : Tight Grip

: Tight Grip Perk 2: On-Hand or Fully Loaded

First things first: narrowing the spread of the UGM 8 in Warzone by improving recoil control and accuracy. To make that happen, the Bernard XL214 736mm, Mercier WT Ancre, Hatched Grip, and the M1930 Strife Angled are all working in tandem. You do have a choice between MX Silencer and Recoil Booster, so pick the one best suited for your situation.

Since the UGM 8 is best suited for unloading on any given area, let’s not take that away from the gun and instead suit it up with the 6.5mm Sakura 125 Round Box and Lengthened ammunition. You’ll have a far larger magazine to work with, in addition to more accuracy and additional bullet velocity from the rounds.

Lastly, the perks: Tight Grip and your choice of On-Hand or Fully Loaded, though Fully Loaded offers slightly more benefit at the start of a match. Tight Grip is a must-have since it essentially awards you for holding the trigger down.

Now you should have everything you need to know for the best UGM 8 Warzone loadout.