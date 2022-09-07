Block Champion 2022 – global blockchain start-up competition for emerging Web3 entrepreneurs and developers (US$300,000 in funding) | Opportunities For Africans

Application Deadline: September 30th, 2022

Block Champion is a global blockchain start-up competition for emerging Web3 entrepreneurs and developers all over the world, hosted by Emmerse (the Blockchain Division of VietChallenge), Hectagon, and HUB Global. Block Champion discovers the world’s most innovative blockchain solutions and fosters their growth through mentorship, networking, and access to funding.

The Block Champion 2022 is a competition for blockchain projects across the globe, held by VietChallenge, Hectagon, and HUB Global. The vision of Block Champion 2022 is accelerating innovative blockchain solutions across the world through advisory services, networking opportunities, and a great investment pool of US$300,000.

Eligibility Requirements

Any team competing in the Block Champion competition (“competition team,” “participant” or “team”) must have at least two C-level members throughout the whole duration of the competition with job roles and relevant background check (“KYC”).

There is no age or geographic requirement.

There is no limit to the number of applications a team can submit.

One individual can be part of more than one team; each team shall have a team lead, as the main contact person.

The competition is open to applications from all operating businesses with blockchain technologies. There is additional consideration for Pre-TGE projects.

The project’s tokenomics models must (should) have a legal counsel opinion as to whether the token issuance complies with the applicable regulatory requirements.

The project must have an active website with MVP, a comprehensive White Paper/Lite Paper (preferably on Gitbook or PDF), and a pitch deck outlining: features, vision, tokenomics and mechanisms of their products. If applicable, please provide the Github source code pages as well.

Benefits

Investment Awards

Teams will compete for a lucrative prize pool of US$300,000 in cash/stablecoin investment as well as invaluable advisory benefits from Block Champion’s networks. Teams will also be considered for funding on Hectagon, the DAO-governed venture capital platform for everyone.

Networking Opportunities

Throughout the duration of the competition, shortlisted candidates will be invited to participate in a series of workshops, networking events as well as pitching opportunities with top-notched investors and blockchain experts in the U.S and Asia-Pacific.

Mentorship Programs

Block Champion’s finalists will be invited to our exclusive Mentorship and Accelerator Bootcamp. We will pair each team with an industry expert who will be their mentor for the duration of the program.

Travel to the US

The final round of Block Champion will be held in person in New York City, with travel and accommodation either fully or partially funded.

Prize:

The winners of Block Champion 2022 Final Round will receive a total award package in the form of investment commitment at a value of US$500,000, which will be disbursed in cash, stablecoins (USDT, USDC, or BUSD) or both.

All Categories:

All Categories:

a. One (1) First Place Winner – $300,000

• Expedited pitch session with our partnered funds and advisors.

• Three-month bi-weekly advisory sessions from one of the founders/advisors from our partnered funds or top professionals catered to the winner’s operating sector.

b. Two (2) Runner-ups – $100,000

• Expedited pitch session with our partnered funds and advisors.

• Three-month bi-weekly advisory sessions from one of the founders/advisors from the partnered funds or top professionals catered to the winner’s operating industry.

c. All finalists will receive assistance to get expedited due diligence info foundation grants of top blockchains catered to their specific products and visions.

d. All finalists will have access to exclusive networking events in NYC with top-tier VCs in blockchain and Web3 space for fundraising and investment opportunities.

e. All finalists will receive a social media support package from our partnered funds or other venture capitalists in blockchain, and backers of the competition.

Additional prizes for Pre-TGE projects:

Winners will be the world’s first recipients of Hectagon’s “PERSEVERANCE” Investment Model. 5-year investment, locked in a smart contract, no vesting.

• Winners will receive guaranteed investment commitments from event’s backers.

• Winners will receive a free advisory present during 1 (one) month after TGE.

• Winners will receive access to Hectagon’s value-added network.

• Winners will receive 1 (one) month free social media exposure throughout the network.

For More Information:

Visit the Official Webpage of the Block Champion – global blockchain start-up competition