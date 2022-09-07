Call of Duty: Warzone Players Are Unhappy With Heroes Vs. Villains Event

Many members of Call of Duty: Warzone have been voicing their displeasure with the new Heroes vs. Villains event, with some dubbing it the worst event of all time. Although some Call of Duty: Warzone players are hyped about the recent crossover with The Umbrella Academy that added Hazel to the battle royale, the ongoing event leaves many unhappy with Heroes vs. Villains.

The Call of Duty: Warzone Heroes vs. Villains event began on August 24, and it took some time for things to set in for players as they unlocked progressively more Faction Tokens by playing standard matches. Among the outspoken members of the Call of Duty: Warzone community that are critical of Heroes vs. Villains include Dr Disrespect, who expressed his frustration with the event during a livestream like previous times he has called out games. Although these aforementioned Call of Duty: Warzone players are lamenting changes in the new update, others are simply anticipating the release of the teased Warzone 2.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: Dr Disrespect Says Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Needs a Developer Change to Be Successful

Among the criticism of Call of Duty: Warzone‘s Heroes vs. Villains event are sentiments that it’s predetermined despite whatever choices players make and assertions that the graphic counters are strictly visual. Some veteran Call of Duty: Warzone players have compared the Heroes vs. Villains event to an evolution of the classic game mode Plunder, while others put it down when stacking it next to other past events like Action Heroes, Haunting of Verdansk, and Train Heist. The winning faction in the Call of Duty: Warzone competition will be confirmed when the event concludes on September 14, but some players that think it’s rigged are voicing who they think will be victorious.





There are multiple free rewards exclusive to Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 that players can grind toward by accumulating points by playing the Operation Last Call game mode. The most expensive item that Call of Duty: Warzone fans can work toward in Heroes vs. Villains is Heroes Hand or Villains Vengeance MP40 blueprint, which will set them back a whopping 150,000 points. The achievable Hero or Villain Insignia emblem and Chop Chop gesture may be what casual Warzone fans unlock because they only require 16,500 combined, which is less than the 37,500 points needed for the Hero’s Mark or Villains Mark weapon charm. While some Call of Duty: Warzone players have exposed potential issues with the progression for these items, most of the community gives this aspect of Heroes vs. Villains a pass.





A large majority of those displeased with Heroes vs. Villains are noting the potential issue with this season that has been seen in some older Call of Duty: Warzone events that once Villains are done progressing through their rewards, they switch to Heroes which may leave the latter at a disadvantage at the end of the limited-time mode.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Rorke Returning in Call of Duty: Warzone is a Harsh Reminder That Ghosts 2 Never Happened

Source: Dexerto