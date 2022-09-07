Charlotte’s cheeky response to aide at Christmas service laid bare

The seven-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge delivered a cheeky response when an aide tried to help the young royal in front of a large crowd. Despite following rules about how to behave like the perfect royal, Princess Charlotte has been known to show her sassy side over the years.

One example came at Christmas time just a few years ago.

Princess Charlotte joined other members of the Royal Family during a Christmas morning service.

Charlotte, who walked alongside her mother Kate Middleton, was handed a bouquet of white roses.

However, she made herself the star of the show when she refused to hand over a bouquet of flowers to a royal aide.

