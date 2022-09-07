Dangerous waves expected along Lake Michigan beaches beginning Saturday afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerous waves and currents are expected on Lake Michigan this Labor Day weekend.

The conditions have warranted a Beach Hazards Statement from the National Weather Service, which goes into effect Saturday afternoon and will remain in place through Sunday afternoon.

CBS 2



Dangerous swimming conditions are expected to develop behind a cold front Saturday afternoon.

High waves of up to 6 feet and dangerous currents are expected on Lake Michigan beaches. The National Weather Service warns this means swimming conditions will be life-threatening – especially for inexperienced swimmers.

The warning applies for beaches all along the western shoreline of Lake Michigan – in Cook and Lake counties and in Northwest Indiana in the greater Chicago area, but also all along the lakefront in Wisconsin up through Door County.

The warning is also in effect for some counties lakefront counties in northern Michigan and in the Upper Peninsula.

Swimmers are advised not to get in the water, and not to venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures.

For more information on Chicago Park District beaches, follow this link.

CHICAGO FIRST ALERT WEATHER FROM CBS 2