Categories
US

Dangerous waves expected along Lake Michigan beaches beginning Saturday afternoon


CHICAGO (CBS) — Dangerous waves and currents are expected on Lake Michigan this Labor Day weekend.

The conditions have warranted a Beach Hazards Statement from the National Weather Service, which goes into effect Saturday afternoon and will remain in place through Sunday afternoon.

ar-beach-hazard.png

CBS 2


Dangerous swimming conditions are expected to develop behind a cold front Saturday afternoon.

High waves of up to 6 feet and dangerous currents are expected on Lake Michigan beaches. The National Weather Service warns this means swimming conditions will be life-threatening – especially for inexperienced swimmers.

The warning applies for beaches all along the western shoreline of Lake Michigan – in Cook and Lake counties and in Northwest Indiana in the greater Chicago area, but also all along the lakefront in Wisconsin up through Door County.

The warning is also in effect for some counties lakefront counties in northern Michigan and in the Upper Peninsula.

Swimmers are advised not to get in the water, and not to venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures.

For more information on Chicago Park District beaches, follow this link.

CHICAGO FIRST ALERT WEATHER FROM CBS 2



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.