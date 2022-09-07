David Bowie’s drummer recalls meeting singer for the first time

However, his first encounter with Bowie halted that idea immediately.

The drummer recalled: “I came down from the North of England. I had been playing in a blues progressive rock band where dressing up was a tie dye t-shirt, and holey jeans with patches on them and moccasins.”

He also indicates he had “hair down (to) here”, pointing just below his shoulders.

Woodmansey continued: “I knocked on the door at Haddon Hall where he lived and he answered the door in a rainbow t-shirt, red corduroy trousers, red shoes with blue stars painted on the top and silver bangles!

“I just thought, ‘Woah okay!’