Demi Rose puts on eye-popping display in pearl-embellished bodysuit

Demi Rose put on a jaw-dropping display as she attended Burning Man in Nevada.

The Pretty Little Thing model, 27, stunned in a semi-sheer, nude-coloured catsuit which was embeliished with pearls along the neckline and over her breasts to protect the star’s modesty.

Demi looked wistful as she posed up a storm ahead of the festival, which she had donned a teal wig for.

Her flowing mane had been fashioned into soft waved which she wore over her breasts and had fastened mock-butterflies of the same shade to.

Demi simply wrote: “Meet Aurora,” alongside a mermaid, fairy and star emojis in view of her 19.9 million followers.