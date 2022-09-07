Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez to defend ‘Yellowstone’ star in disability fraud case

Camille Vasquez has found her next Hollywood client.

The glamorous attorney — who became a household name while defending Johnny Depp in his blockbuster defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard — has signed on to represent “Yellowstone” actress Q’orianka Kilcher in a new fraud case.

Vasquez, 38, confirmed the news on Wednesday, saying she was “determined to defend” Kilcher, 32, who — ironically — plays attorney Angela Blue Thunder on the hit Paramount streaming series.

The actress was charged with two felony counts of workers compensation fraud by the California Department of Insurance for receiving nearly $100,000 in disability benefits that were allegedly “undeserved.”

Kilcher sustained a neck and shoulder injury on the set of the film “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” that she claimed left her unable to work for a year.

Vasquez defended Depp in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. AP

Kilcher plays attorney Angela Blue Thunder in “Yellowstone.” She has pleaded not guilty to the fraud charges. Cam McLeod/Paramount/Kobal/Shutt

According to the DOI, the star was treated by a doctor several times in late 2018, but subsequently stopped treatment and “did not respond to the insurance company handling her claim on behalf of her employer.”

Then, in October 2019, the actress allegedly contacted her insurance company claiming she had been unable to take on work since the accident “because her neck pain was too severe.” A doctor treating Kilcher allegedly signed off on the claim.

Based on those statements, she began receiving “temporary total disability benefits” a short time later.

However, review of her wage information determined that Kilcher had actually worked on “Yellowstone” from July to October 2019, according to DOI officials.

The organization says Kilcher received a total of $96,838 in “undeserved” disability from October 2019 through September 2021.

The DOI claims Kilcher received $96,838 in disability benefits that were allegedly “undeserved.” Getty Images

Kilcher self-surrendered to authorities and pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on May 27.

Vasquez — who was promoted to partner at the law firm Brown Rudnick LLP after Depp’s legal victory — will take on the case alongside attorney Steve Cook.

In a statement given to Fox News, the pair said: “We are determined to defend Ms. Kilcher in this important case which examines the inherent flaws in the disability compensation system. Ms. Kilcher is a well-respected and pioneering actress in Hollywood, and we intend to clear her name.”

Kilcher was last seen in the Season 3 finale of “Yellowstone” back in 2020, with her character mysteriously absent from the fourth season, which aired earlier this year.

However, according to some media reports, the starlet will return to screens in the fifth season of the mega-hit, which is set to premiere Nov. 13.