Devil in Ohio season 2: Will there be another series?

Sadly it is unlikely the series will be renewed as it had been billed as a limited series from the outset.

Daria explained why she chose to end the series without showing how Suzanne responded to what she had discovered.

She told TV Insider: “We leave them in that moment because that’s a huge moment and there are different ways it can go.

“That’s what’s fun about it, too, as a conversation piece. I like to write stories that people can engage with and talk about and discuss, and so it’s a good question and it’s something fun for the audience to engage with as well in conversation, like watercooler.