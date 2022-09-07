Disney Dreamlight Valley Recipes List

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will need to grow crops and forage for food as part of your journey to save the Valley. Once you have gathered a variety of different ingredients, you will likely want to try your hand at cooking. Cooking can make your crops worth more to sell or can be gifted to the Disney characters around the Valley to improve your friendship. Here’s how cooking works in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How cooking works in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Early in the game, you will be introduced to the concept of recipe books, which will teach you how to make a single dish. While this happens infrequently throughout the game, you can also learn how to cook new recipes by just trying things. If you put the correct ingredients in the pot, you will create a new dish and unlock that recipe in the collection. That means as long as you know what ingredients are needed and have them, you can make any dish in the game.