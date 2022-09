Disney Dreamlight Valley Recipes List

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will need to grow crops and forage for food as part of your journey to save the Valley. Once you have gathered a variety of different ingredients, you will likely want to try your hand at cooking. Cooking can make your crops worth more to sell or can be gifted to the Disney characters around the Valley to improve your friendship. Here’s how cooking works in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How cooking works in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Early in the game, you will be introduced to the concept of recipe books, which will teach you how to make a single dish. While this happens infrequently throughout the game, you can also learn how to cook new recipes by just trying things. If you put the correct ingredients in the pot, you will create a new dish and unlock that recipe in the collection. That means as long as you know what ingredients are needed and have them, you can make any dish in the game.



<\/iframe>“}},”siteType”:”responsive web”,”startMuted”:false,”startTime”:0,”title”:”20%20Tips%20For%20Beginners%20In%20Disney%20Dreamlight%20Valley”,”tracking”:[{“name”:”SiteCatalyst”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”charSet”,”value”:”UTF-8″},{“name”:”currencyCode”,”value”:”USD”},{“name”:”siteType”,”value”:”responsive web”},{“name”:”trackingServer”,”value”:”saa.gamespot.com”},{“name”:”visitorNamespace”,”value”:”cbsinteractive”},{“name”:”heartbeatTrackingServer”,”value”:”newimagitasinc.hb.omtrdc.net”},{“name”:”heartbeatVisitorMarketingCloudOrgId”,”value”:”3C66570E5FE1A4AB0A495FFC@AdobeOrg”},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”siteCode”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”brand”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”account”,”value”:”cbsigamespotsite”},{“name”:”edition”,”value”:”us”}]},{“name”:”ComScore_ss”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”c2″,”value”:”31824268″},{“name”:”publishersSecret”,”value”:”2cb08ca4d095dd734a374dff8422c2e5″},{“name”:”c3″,”value”:””},{“name”:”partnerID”,”value”:”gamespot”},{“name”:”c4″,”value”:”gamespot”}]},{“name”:”NielsenTracking”,”category”:”tracking”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”host”,”value”:”https:\/\/secure-us.imrworldwide.com\/cgi-bin\/m?”},{“name”:”scCI”,”value”:”us-200330″},{“name”:”scC6″,”value”:”vc,c01″}]},{“name”:”MuxQOSPluginJS”,”category”:”qos”,”enabled”:true,”params”:[{“name”:”propertyKey”,”value”:”b7d6e48b7461a61cb6e863a62″}]}],”trackingAccount”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingPrimaryId”:”cbsigamespotsite”,”trackingSiteCode”:”gs”,”userId”:0,”uvpHi5Ima”:”https:\/\/s0.2mdn.net\/instream\/html5\/ima3.js”,”uvpc”:””,”uvpjsHostname”:”\/\/www.gamespot.com”,”videoAdMobilePartner”:”mobile_web%2Fgamespot.com_mobile”,”videoAdPartner”:”desktop%2Fgamespot.com”,”videoAssetSource”:”GameSpot”,”videoStreams”:{“adaptive_stream”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/09\/06\/cf8d4f3a-6dac-416a-8c77-5f75ff65edd9\/Feature_DreamlightTips_220906_FINAL_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_dash”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/09\/06\/cf8d4f3a-6dac-416a-8c77-5f75ff65edd9\/Feature_DreamlightTips_220906_FINAL_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.mpd”,”adaptive_hd”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/09\/06\/cf8d4f3a-6dac-416a-8c77-5f75ff65edd9\/Feature_DreamlightTips_220906_FINAL_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_high”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/09\/06\/cf8d4f3a-6dac-416a-8c77-5f75ff65edd9\/Feature_DreamlightTips_220906_FINAL_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_low”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/09\/06\/cf8d4f3a-6dac-416a-8c77-5f75ff65edd9\/Feature_DreamlightTips_220906_FINAL_720h3200k,master.m3u8″,”adaptive_restricted”:”https:\/\/gamespot.redvideo.io\/2022\/09\/06\/cf8d4f3a-6dac-416a-8c77-5f75ff65edd9\/Feature_DreamlightTips_220906_FINAL_360h700k,360h1000k,540h1800k,720h2500k,720h3200k,1080h5000k,1080h8000k,master.m3u8″},”videoType”:”video-on-demand”,”watchedCookieDays”:1,”watchedCookieName”:”watchedVideoIds”}” data-non-iframe-embed=”1″> You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Size: 640 × 360 480 × 270 Want us to remember this setting for all your devices? Sign up or Sign in now! Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos. This video has an invalid file format. Sorry, but you can’t access this content! Please enter your date of birth to view this video January February March April May June July August September October November December 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Year 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004 2003 2002 2001 2000 1999 1998 1997 1996 1995 1994 1993 1992 1991 1990 1989 1988 1987 1986 1985 1984 1983 1982 1981 1980 1979 1978 1977 1976 1975 1974 1973 1972 1971 1970 1969 1968 1967 1966 1965 1964 1963 1962 1961 1960 1959 1958 1957 1956 1955 1954 1953 1952 1951 1950 1949 1948 1947 1946 1945 1944 1943 1942 1941 1940 1939 1938 1937 1936 1935 1934 1933 1932 1931 1930 1929 1928 1927 1926 1925 1924 1923 1922 1921 1920 1919 1918 1917 1916 1915 1914 1913 1912 1911 1910 1909 1908 1907 1906 1905 1904 1903 1902 1901 1900 By clicking ‘enter’, you agree to GameSpot’s



Terms of Use and

Privacy Policy enter \/iframe>“,”480”:”



















Now Playing: 20 Tips For Beginners In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley will require one of two things. The recipe will either require you to have the exact ingredients listed. For example, Creamy Garlic Scallops require Scallops, Garlic, Lemon, and Butter. Other recipes will require any ingredient from a certain category. For example, Fish Steak requires Tomato, Basil, and any fish. It could be Cod, Salmon, or Tuna, it doesn’t matter, as long as it’s in that category.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes

This guide is a work in progress and will be updated as more recipes are discovered.

Appetizers

Arednellian Pickled Herring – Herring, Lemon, Onion, Garlic, Any Herb

Bell Pepper Puffs – Bell Pepper, Eggs, Cheese

Cheese Platter – Cheese

Chili Pepper Puffs – Chilis, Eggs, Cheese

Crackers – Any grain

Creamy Soup – Milk, Any Vegetable, Potato, Any Herb

Crudités – Any vegetable

Eggplant Puffs – Eggplant, Eggs, Cheese

French Fries – Canola, Potato

Gazpacho – Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Any Herb

Green Salad – Any vegetable, Lettuce

Grilled Vegetables – Any vegetable

Grilled Veggie Platter – Any vegetable (x3)

Hard-Boiled Eggs – Eggs

Large Seafood Platter –

Marinated Herring –

Okra Soup – Okra

Onion Puffs – Onion, Eggs, Cheese

Oyster Platter –

Pickled Herring –

Potato Leek Soup – Leak, Potato, Milk, Onion, Garlic

Potato Puffs – Potato, Eggs, Cheese

Pottage – Potato, Any Vegetable, Any Herb

Pumpkin Puffs – Pumpkin, Eggs, Cheese

Pumpkin Soup –

Purée – Potato

Roasted Asparagus – Asparagus, Canola

Salad – Lettuce

Sautéed Mushrooms –

Seafood Appetizer – Any Seafood

Seafood Platter – Any Seafood (x2)

Soufflé –

Tomato Soup – Tomato

Vegetable Soup –

Zucchini Puffs – Zucchini, Eggs, Cheese

Entrées

Apple Cider Glazed Salmon –

Baked Carp –

Basil Omelet – Basil, Egg, Cheese, Milk

Bouillabaisse – Any Seafood (x2), Shrimp, Tomato, Any Vegetable

Carp Salad –

Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod –

Chowder –

Creamy Garlic Scallops – Scallops, Garlic, Lemon, Butter

Crispy Baked Cod – Cod, Wheat

Fish Creole –

Fish ‘n’ Chips –

Fish Pasta –

Fish Pie – Any Fish, Wheat, Butter

Fish Risotto –

Fish Salad –

Fish Sandwiches – Any Fish, Wheat

Fish Soup – Any Fish, Any Vegetable, Milk

Fish Steak – Any Fish, Tomato, Basil

Fish Tacos –

Fugu Sushi – Fugu, Rice, Seaweed

Greek Pizza –

Grilled Fish – Any Fish

Grilled Fish Entrée – Any Fish, Any Vegetable

Gumbo –

Hearty Salad – Any Vegetable (x2), Lettuce

Hors d-Oeuvres – Any Herb

Kappa Maki –

Kronk’s Spinach Puffs –

Lancetfish Paella –

Leek Soup – Leek

Lemon Garlic Swordfish – Swordfish, Lemon, Garlic

Lobster Roll – Lobster, Butter, Wheat, Lemon, Garlic,

Maguro Sushi –

Maki – Any Fish, Seaweed, Rice

Margherita Pizza – Any Herb, Tomato, Cheese, Wheat

Mediterranean Salad – Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Any Spice, Lettuce

Mushroom Pizza – Mushroom, Wheat, Tomato, Cheese

Mushu’s Congee –

Omelet – Eggs, Cheese, Milk

Pan-Fried Angler Fish –

Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables – Bass, Any Vegetable (x2)

Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables – Tilapia, Any Vegetable (x2)

Pasta – Wheat, Tomato

Peanut Butter Sandwich – Peanuts, Wheat

Pizza – Tomato, Cheese, Wheat

Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon –

Porridge – Milk, Wheat

Porridge with Fruits – Milk, Wheat, Any Fruit

Ranch Salad – Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Corn, Tomato, Onion

Ratatouille – Tomato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, Any Herb

Sake Maki – Salmon, Rice, Seaweed

Sake Sushi – Salmon, Rice

Savory Fish – Any Fish, Lemon

Scrambled Egg – Egg, Cheese

Seafood Pasta –

Seafood Pie –

Seafood Salad – Any Seafood, Lettuce

Seafood Soup – Any Seafood, Any Vegetables (x2)

Seared Rainbow Trout –

Simple Fried Perch –

Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish –

Sole Menuniére –

Spaghetti Arrabbiata – Chili Pepper, Tomato, Wheat

Spicy Baked Bream –

Steamed Fugu –

Sushi – Rice, Any Fish

Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak –

Tamagoyaki – Egg, Sugarcane

Tasty Salad – Lettuce, Zucchini, Any Vegetable, Any Herb

Tasty Veggies – Any Vegetable, Any Herb

Tekka Maki –

Teriyaki Salmon –

Tuna Burger –

Vegetarian Pizza – Any Vegetable (x2), Tomato, Cheese, Wheat

Vegetarian Stew – Onion, Carrot, Tomato

Vegetarian Taco –

Veggie Casserole –

Veggie Pasta – Tomato, Wheat, Any Vegetable

Veggie Pie – Any Vegetable, Butter, Wheat

Veggie Skewers –

Walleye en Papillote –

Desserts