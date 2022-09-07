Electric car owners can charge for free around the UK on Friday

According to Zap-Map, there were 33,996 electric vehicle charging points across the UK, across 20,534 charging locations at the end of August 2022.

This represents a 34 percent increase in the number of charging devices since August 2021.

Between the end of 2016 and 2021, the charge point network grew fourfold from 6,500 to more than 28,000 devices.

Further growth was seen between 2020 and the end of 2021, close to 7,500 charge points were added to the UK network, a rise of 36 percent.