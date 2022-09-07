Emma Raducanu confirms first tournament since crushing US Open exit

After her defeat to Cornet, Raducanu admitted she was actually “happy” to have a clean slate. “I mean, obviously it’s really disappointing. I’m really sad to leave here; it’s probably my favourite tournament,” she told reporters following the straight-set defeat.

“But also, I mean, in a way, [I’m] happy because it’s a clean slate. I’m going to drop down the rankings, [and] climb my way back up.” And she had also set her sights on playing some 250-point events, making next week’s tournament in Slovenia the perfect choice.

“In a way I’ve kind of done that [won the US Open],” she added. “So, like, I want another tournament. It doesn’t really matter what it is. I think any player would be happy to win a tournament. I think it makes a massive difference no matter what the level is. Yeah, I think I’ll play some 250s. I think the rest of the year is that. We’ll see what the calendar holds.”