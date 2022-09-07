FaZe Booya reveals never-used Warzone Assault Rifle perfect for Rebirth Island

The Cooper Carbine Assault Rifle is a great choice for medium-range combat, and here are the attachments, Perks, and Equipment that make up the best loadout for Season 5.

Warzone Pacific features a wide variety of powerful Assault Rifles to choose from, and the Cooper Carbine remains one of the most popular weapons in the game because of its versatility.

This Assault Rifle received a few nerfs in the Season 5 update but is still a viable option. You can make it even better by equipping the right attachments, Perks, and Equipment.

Here’s the best Cooper Carbine loadout in Warzone Pacific Season 5.

Best Warzone Pacific Cooper Carbine attachments

Muzzle: MX Silencer

MX Silencer Barrel: 22” Cooper Custom

22” Cooper Custom Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x

SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x Stock: Cooper Custom Padded

Cooper Custom Padded Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk 1: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: Fully Loaded

We’ll start off this Warzone loadout by boosting the damage range and recoil control of the weapon with the help of the MX Silencer muzzle and 22″ Cooper Custom barrel. You can use the muzzle’s sound suppression to keep your shots hidden.

Next, we’ll buff the Cooper Carbine’s accuracy and aiming stability by equipping the Cooper Custom Padded, Carver Foregrip, and Polymer Grip. This will allow you to beam enemies in mid-range combat.

The 9mm 60 Round Drums ensure that you have plenty of ammo and we picked the Lengthened ammo to boost the bullet velocity, ensuring that your rounds shred through enemies extremely fast.

The SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6x is a reliable optic that helps stabilize the weapon. Finally, for our choice of perks, Tight Grip boosts the gun’s accuracy when continuously firing, and Fully Loaded starts you off with the maximum amount of ammo.

Best Perks & Equipment to use with Warzone Pacific Cooper Carbine

Perk 1: E.O.D

E.O.D Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Perk 3: Amped

Amped Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

For your first Perk, we recommend equipping E.O.D to protect you from explosive damage as enemies throw Grenades and Thermites your way. Using Overkill will let you pair the Cooper Carbine with a close-range weapon like the Marco 5.

Finally, Amped will help you swap between the two weapons quickly. The Semtex Lethal Equipment lets you deal explosive damage to opponents, and the Stim grants you a health boost.

How to unlock Cooper Carbine in Warzone Pacific

In order to unlock the Cooper Carbine in Warzone Pacific, you’ll need to tackle a challenge that requires you to get five headshots with an Assault Rifle in 15 different completed matches.

This is a fairly straightforward challenge and you can quickly get it done by hopping into Warzone’s Plunder mode.

Most recent Cooper Carbine buffs and nerfs in Warzone

The Season 5 update featured balancing updates for numerous Warzone weapons, and the Cooper Carbine Assault Rifle received a couple of nerfs.

Here are all the Cooper Carbine changes:

Cooper Carbine (VG)

Compressed Rounds Recoil Control penalty increased to -4.5%, down from -3.5%

22″ Cooper Custom Horizontal Recoil Control decreased to 35%, down from 50%



Best alternatives to Warzone Pacific Cooper Carbine

If you’re looking for a great alternative to this Cooper Carbine loadout, then we recommend trying out the Grau 5.56 which has become meta in Season 5 after receiving buffs to its damage and attachments.

The STG44 is another great choice which is currently the number one Assault Rifle following the nerfs to the NZ-41 and KG M40.

For more Warzone content, you can check out the best loadouts for the Kilo 141 and Armaguerra 43 in Season 5.

Image Credit: Activision / Raven Software / Sledgehammer Games