Haaland on course to smash Ronaldo and Messi after Man City brace

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne believes there is even more to come from the striker. “I know, one way or another, Erling is going to be there. For the moment he is scoring the goals and obviously it helps us win games, and it is a pretty good thing for him. A perfect start,” the Belgian said on Tuesday.

“The way he has adapted to us is really good but I think outside the goalscoring there is another part in the game, and I think that part is maybe more tough to adapt to.

“But it makes it more exciting that if he can adjust to the way we play then the level is going to go up and that is what we demand from him. If you score that much you can get away with a little bit more but he knows, and we know, we can still do better.”