Harry and Meghan ‘flew to Dusseldorf on German government plane’





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out in Dusseldorf yesterday for an Invictus Games event. A German Air Force jet with “Luftwaffe” on the tail reportedly collected Harry and Meghan from RAF Northolt on Tuesday morning before dropping them back later.

The German military – known as the Bundeswehr – and the city of Dusseldorf are jointly hosting the 2023 Invictus Games. A source told MailOnline: “The Bundeswehr have a fleet of transport jets and this was most suitable for the short trip from England. “It has the smallest capacity for passengers. “There isn’t a military base in Dusseldorf so the plane flew from Cologne and picked up the guests at RAF Northolt.

“It flew the party back to the same place and returned to Cologne. “The Bundeswehr are proud to be associated with the games to help with wounded war veterans and the offer was made when we were awarded the games. “The same offer will apply next year when the games start.” Harry and Meghan made an appearance in Germany yesterday as part of their trip to Europe which has also seen them visit Britain.

The couple marked the one-year countdown to The Invictus Games coming to the city. They greeted huge crowds gathered to catch a glimpse of them outside Dusseldorf Town Hall. Meghan dazzled in beige wide-legged belted trousers and a cream halter-neck knitted vest, while Harry was smart in a grey suit. Delivering a speech at One Year To Go event, Harry said he is “filled with such excitement” at the thought of the next Invictus Games having the backdrop of the River Rhine.

He said: “I can’t wait to hear the roar of the crowds, to feel the adrenalin of the competition and join in on the laughter and even the tears, happy ones of course, while we get to witness lives being changed right before our eyes.” He said he would encourage people to “really lean in” to the games. The Duke added: “In our most vulnerable moments, encouragement is essential. “So, I ask that we all do our part to provide space for these incredible servicemen and women to be honest, courageous and true to themselves.”

Showing his trademark sense of humour, Harry opened his speech with a few words of German and wiped his brow to applause as he smiled in relief, adding: “That’s about where it stops.” The visit came a day after the Sussexes stepped out in Manchester for the One Young World summit where former Suits star Meghan gave the keynote address. And they are back in the UK ahead of the WellChild Awards in London tomorrow, where Harry will deliver a speech. The couple are understood to be staying at their former Windsor home Frogmore Cottage. Express.co.uk has contacted Archewell for comment.