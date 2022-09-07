Harry and William should reconcile ‘behind the scenes’

This week has seen the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex a short distance from each other with the Sussexes and Cambridges in Windsor. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been staying in the UK as they carry out duties on a five day trip.
The siblings’ proximity to each other has fuelled speculation the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will shun the Sussexes or the families will seek to repair their fractured relationship.
Equally, the location of the Cambridges’ new home, Adelaide Cottage, raises the chances of a private meeting between Harry, Meghan, William and Kate, despite their troubled history.
A family friend told Yahoo News: “People are desperate for steps to be made, but behind the scenes there hasn’t been movement.
“What [Harry] is waiting for is accountability. Many lines were crossed by William. He was at the centre of a number of painful moments, be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed.
“It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack.”
Harry’s forthcoming memoir, which is due to hit the shelves in time for Christmas, is also said to have unsettled members of the Royal Family.
There will be concern among royal quarters that Harry will delve into his rift the Duke of Cambridge, his troubled relationship with his father, his view of stepmother the Duchess of Cornwall and the turbulent fallout from Megxit.
It is not known whether the brothers have met during the Sussexes’ current stay in the UK.
The brothers attended a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, but they were not seen together.
On Tuesday, Harry and Meghan were in Dusseldorf for an event marking one year to the Invictus Games, which are due to be held in the German city.
It came a day after Meghan gave the keynote speech in Manchester for the One Young World summit.
The former Suits actress told the 2,000 delegates how her life had changed when she last joined the summit in London in 2019.
She singled out her role as a wife and mother, but made no mention of becoming a senior royal the year before.
Harry and Meghan are due to attend the WellChild Awards tomorrow (September 8).
The awards celebrate the inspirational qualities of the UK’s seriously ill children and young people along with those who make a difference to their lives.
Harry has been a Patron of the charity for several years.
