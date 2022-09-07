Harry and William should reconcile ‘behind the scenes’

This week has seen the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex a short distance from each other with the Sussexes and Cambridges in Windsor. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been staying in the UK as they carry out duties on a five day trip.

The siblings’ proximity to each other has fuelled speculation the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will shun the Sussexes or the families will seek to repair their fractured relationship.

Equally, the location of the Cambridges’ new home, Adelaide Cottage, raises the chances of a private meeting between Harry, Meghan, William and Kate, despite their troubled history.

A family friend told Yahoo News: “People are desperate for steps to be made, but behind the scenes there hasn’t been movement.

“What [Harry] is waiting for is accountability. Many lines were crossed by William. He was at the centre of a number of painful moments, be it the actions of his own staff or turning his back when support was needed.

“It was a dark time and one that, so far, William has been unprepared to unpack.”