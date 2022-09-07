Hearn details Joshua vs Fury rematch clause putting Usyk fight at risk

Eddie Hearn has confirmed that there will be a rematch clause in the proposed all-British showdown between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury which could add further delay to Fury’s undisputed unification clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

Speaking to iFL TV, Hearn said: “60/40 is the offer as Tyson said. They want a rematch clause and they asked for a day at the beginning of November. I don’t know if that was a wind-up or whatever but we just went back this morning.

“I spoke to AJ about that offer, we think, I think particularly that he deserves more than 40 per cent but he’s happy and I don’t make the decisions, he does. So, I went back this morning and said we accept 60/40. We want that reversed in a rematch rightfully so because you’re the champion here and you want the biggest splits etcetera, which I think is fair and we want to do the fight in December.

“Now, interestingly they have December 17 held at Millenium Stadium, that’s perfect for us, that was the date I think he was going to fight Derek Chisora. So, there is a lot to discuss. AJ has an exclusive deal with DAZN but already me and George [Warren] have been talking about ways to share that with BT.”