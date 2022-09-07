Categories
Showbiz

Holly Willoughby lifts lid on marriage as she pays tribute to husband


Opening up about their special day, Holly said in a clip to Wylde Moon’s 158,000 Instagram followers: “It feels like a very long time ago, we have been married 15 years this year so it feels very special.

“Those memories are still as fresh as they were on the day.

“It is a special, special time from the dress, to walking down the aisle, to the smell of those flowers that you will never forget, to seeing all your loved ones in one place. Just a complete celebration in its purest form.”

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.





Source link

Abbie Bray

By Abbie Bray

Abbie Bray is a TV reporter at Express.co.uk. She worked as a TV reporter for another national publication before moving to Express in March 2021. Previously, Abbie worked for regional Reach publication, Devon Live before making the move to London. She loves to write about all things Vera, Shetland and Death in Paradise.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.