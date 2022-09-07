Investment scams: Key ‘warning signs’ of investment fraud





There are many different types of investment fraud. They usually involve criminals contacting people out of the blue and using high-pressure tactics to try to get you to invest in investment schemes or products that are worthless or do not exist.

They will still take your money and you won’t see anything in return. The criminals often promise low-risk investments with high returns: Always remember, if something seems too good to be true it probably is. If you are promised ‘guaranteed returns’ or you are asked to deposit funds into different accounts for each transaction, this is a warning sign. Examples of investment scams include: Offshore scams: Promises of big returns if you invest in offshore companies or investments, that never come true Share scams: Where you are offered a hot tip and share promotion which isn’t real READ MORE: Dad slashes £625 off energy bill by updating one ‘guzzling’ appliance

Boiler Room Scams: Where a criminal sells you worthless shares. They are usually based abroad Celebrity endorsement scams: Fake celebrity endorsements are often used to advertise scam cryptocurrency schemes, with promises of huge returns, that never appear Land investment: Criminals offer you the opportunity to buy land that doesn’t exist or isn’t owned by the criminal Cryptocurrency scams: Criminals will cold call you and use social media platforms to advertise ‘get rich quick’ investments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. These investments don’t exist and you won’t see your money again. In all of these scams, the scammer will likely pressurise you into making a quick decision – a sure fire sign it’s a scam. Always ‘take five’. The common thing that links all these scams is that you won’t make millions of pounds, your money will be lost and your personal details could be stolen and used by other criminals.

Scambusters Mail bag – answering your scam niggles (Reader questions) Q1 What if I have fallen for an investment scam? You could be targeted again: Criminals sometimes contact you again claiming that they can help you recover lost money, this is just another scam. Do not speak to any callers that claim they can get your money back for you. A criminal may steal your identity: If you suspect your identity may have been stolen, you can check your credit rating quickly and easily online. You should do this every few months anyway. Contact the Financial Conduct Authority’s consumer helpline on 0800 111 6768. Report it to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or via actionfraud.police.uk. If you are in Scotland, please report to Police Scotland directly by calling 101 or Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000. Use Rightly to stop fraudsters sharing your data exposing you to scams. DON’T MISS

Tip of the week Investment opportunities: Don’t be rushed, take your time. Seek advice first: from friends and family or trusted professionals. Use the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) register to check if the company is regulated by the FCA. For more information about how to invest safely, please visit: https://www.fca.org.uk/scamsmart Remember: If you have received a text you think is a scam then you can forward to 7726 or take a screenshot and send it to report@phishing.gov.uk. If you are receiving lots of unwanted phone calls or text messages you can also consider removing your details from data brokers, ensuring that you use a right to object to processing of your data. You can learn more about this on Rightly to stop the sharing of your data exposing you to scams. And you can take a free training course on how to fight against scams on www.friendsagainstscams.org.uk.