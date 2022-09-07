iPhone 14, new Apple Watch expected

Behold the new symbols of fall: Pumpkin spice and a new iPhone.

On Wednesday, Apple will host its annual September event from its California headquarters, where it is widely expected the tech giant will introduce the iPhone 14.

Several other products could also see updates, including the Apple Watch and AirPods. Apple will also reveal details on the launch of iOS 16, the iPhone software update available on all iPhones going as far back as the iPhone 8.

USA TODAY will provide live updates on this page of all the Apple announcements. Here’s what else you should know about the event.

iOS 16 release: When can we expect it?

Even if you don’t buy an iPhone 14, you can enjoy the illusion of getting a new phone with the arrival of iOS 16.

This year’s iOS offers some pretty key features, including the ability to unsend messages or edit them after they’re sent. Once someone has sent a message in the Messages app, they have 15 minutes to edit or unsend it. Important caveat: Both the sender and receiver of the messages must have iOS 16 installed to take advantage of the feature.

iPhone owners also can customize their lock screens with new fonts and smaller widgets similar to what’s available on Apple Watch.

Last year, Apple launched iOS 15 the Monday before the iPhone 13 went on sale. If Apple follows that trend this year, iOS 16 would launch on Sept. 12.

How will iPhone 14 affect older phone prices?

While the arrival of a new iPhone and its features is a big deal, just as important is how will the new device affect how Apple prices all its older models.

The price of the iPhone should go up, especially for Pro models that will have better chip performance, said Thomas Husson, principal analyst at Forrester. With inflation rising and supply chain issues lingering, the pricing of older iPhones will be critical.

“The key point to look at is how Apple will evolve the pricing of the iPhone 13 and older ranges to maintain growth in a declining smartphone market and to keep the momentum in faster growing markets like India or Indonesia,” said Husson.

Apple store: ‘Be right back’

As is tradition ahead of an Apple event, the company’s online store is down. “Be right back,” reads the message. “We’re making updates to the Apple store. Check back soon. Of course, you didn’t want to buy an iPhone today any way.

What time is Apple event?

The event starts at 1 p.m. ET, or 10 a.m. ET if you’re on the West Coast.

How to watch Apple event live

If you want to watch it yourself, Apple will stream both on its website and through the Apple TV app. It will also stream on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

What products can we expect from Apple event?

iPhone 14. Obviously. Reports suggest the new phone will receive a big camera upgrade and an always-on display. No more waking your phone to check the time. The question is how many models? Last year, consumers chose between iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple Watch Pro. The new smartwatch will have a bigger display and titanium casing, reports Bloomberg. It will also have a larger battery, said the report.

AirPods Pro 2. An updated version of Apple’s high-end earbuds are also anticipated, reports Bloomberg.

Who is keynote speaker of Apple event?

Think of Apple CEO Tim Cook as a ringmaster of the Apple event circus.

Cook guides viewers through the myriad of device updates across its portfolio, as other Apple executives and employees break down how these new gadgets will change your life.

And don’t be surprised if Cook thinks iPhone 14 is the best iPhone ever.

When will the iPhone 14 go for sale?

Apple will reveal this Wednesday. But if history offers any clues, last year Apple launched iPhone preorders the Friday after the event, with phones officially going for sale the week after. If Apple follows this pattern, expect preorders to open Sept. 9 with the new iPhones going on sale Sept. 16.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.