iPhone 14, new Apple Watch expected


Behold the new symbols of fall: Pumpkin spice and a new iPhone.

On Wednesday, Apple will host its annual September event from its California headquarters, where it is widely expected the tech giant will introduce the iPhone 14.

Several other products could also see updates, including the Apple Watch and AirPods. Apple will also reveal details on the launch of iOS 16, the iPhone software update available on all iPhones going as far back as the iPhone 8.

USA TODAY will provide live updates on this page of all the Apple announcements. Here’s what else you should know about the event.

iOS 16 release: When can we expect it?

Even if you don’t buy an iPhone 14, you can enjoy the illusion of getting a new phone with the arrival of iOS 16

This year’s iOS offers some pretty key features, including the ability to unsend messages or edit them after they’re sent. Once someone has sent a message in the Messages app, they have 15 minutes to edit or unsend it. Important caveat: Both the sender and receiver of the messages must have iOS 16 installed to take advantage of the feature.





